Irene (Boruch) Kucharski


1927 - 2020
Irene Kucharski (nee: Boruch)

Milwaukee - Irene was born on May 31, 1927 passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Preceded in death by her siblings Virginia Boruch, Ruth (the late Eddie) Protasiewicz, Dorothy (the late Anthony) Kroska, Rita (the late Harold) Kurtz, Ray (the late Florence) Boruch. She is survived by her dear sister Susan (the late John) Dudzik as well as nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

She worked at AC Delco for many years before her retirement. She loved playing bingo and watching the Brewers. She was deeply loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Special thank you to Brenwood Park Assisted Living of Franklin, especially Sue, Dana, Cheryl, Kellie, Suzy and all of their staff for their compassionate care.

With the current pandemic, the service will be held at a date to be determined following the lifting of limitations, keeping all of the family and friends safe.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Hyacinth's church would be appreciated.

Please see the funeral home website for future updates and information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
