Irene M. Sawyer
Waukesha - Passed away January 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 64. Loving mother of Stephanie Anne Sawyer, Milwaukee, WI; Andrew Richard (Jarrod) Sawyer-Rogosienski, Greenfield, WI; Tracy Jean (Micheal) Gulock, Cudahy, WI; and Jeffery Daryl (Gia) Geske, Sussex, WI. Cherished daughter of Robert George Sawyer, Kokomo, IN. Beloved sister of Mary, Theresa, Robert, Timothy, Mark, Thomas, Andrew, Dennis, and Daniel. Proud grandmother of Natasha Marie Sawyer, Milwaukee, WI; Alexander Jacob Sawyer, Milwaukee, WI; Desiree' Chairse Aldi, West Allis, WI; Aiden Jeffery Geske; Alexus Tracy Geske, Sussex, WI; and Sawyer Anthony Geske, Sussex, WI. Irene was preceded in death by her grandson Dante' Louis Sawyer, mother Patricia Joan Sawyer (Carrington), Beloved Aunt Helen Irene Chermak (Carrington) and youngest brother Patrick John Sawyer.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. Memorial Service to follow at 6PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020