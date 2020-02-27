|
|
Irene Pearl Hovland
Milwaukee - Reunited with her husband Mel, her children Patricia Ann and Jeffrey Scott and by her brothers Robert and Charles on Feb. 25, 2020 at the forever age of "86". She was born November 10, 1924 to Carl and Ethel Imler in Ohio. Lovingly survived by her children Gary Jenkins, Robert (Danette) Jenkins, Linda (William) Koenig and Sharon Jenkins. Beloved grandma of Jason (Amy), Jeremy (Eliza), Stephanie (Peter), Matthew, Angela (Kevin) and Jessica (Jerrold). Great grandma of Callie, Sofia, Will, Jensina, Janna, Sawyer, and the late Caleb. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Before becoming a wife and mother of six Irene worked at Johnson's Cookie Factory. She was a strong and gentle lady who showed unconditional love to everyone she knew.
A memorial service to celebrate Irene's life will be held in the summer of 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at the Villa of St. Francis for the loving care they provided to Irene.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020