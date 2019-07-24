Services
Turk, Irene R. (Nee Psket) Passed away peacefully, Monday June 17, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving mother of Alan (Linda) Turk and Cindy (Robert) Stancl. Proud grandma of Kristina (John), Melissa (Mike), Tony, Stephie and Nick. Great-grandma of Alan. Dear sister of Helen and Elenore. Preceded in death by her husband Walter. Also loved by other relatives and dear friends. In lieu of flowers Memorials to St. Francis Place would be appreciated. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home, Friday July 26th 1-2:45 PM. Celebration of Life Service at 3 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
