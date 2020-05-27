Irene Sarnecki(Nee Zyczkowski) Born to Eternal Life on Monday, May 25, 2020 at age 101. Beloved wife of the late Edward Sarnecki. Loving mother of Scott and Andrew.Irene was a lifelong member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Christian Mothers Society.The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Baumgartner, Becky Shultz, Dr. Charles Yang and Dr. Matthew Mellon. Thanks also to St. Luke's Emergency Room staff and Edenbrook Living Center.Private services were held."Wszystko Porzadku"