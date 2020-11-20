Irene SikoraMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene and her brother Joe (Pat) Kmiec. Dear mother of Jan (Randy Tabat), Jeff and Keith. Bushia of Jennifer and Jacob (Ashley). Gran-Bushia of Anthony, Alena and Dominick. Sister of Marjan (Donna) Kmiec. Special friend of Bernie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, others relatives and friends.A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at ST. HYACINTH CATHOLIC CHURCH (Corner of South 15th and West Becher Street). Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be followed.