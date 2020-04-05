Services
1929 - 2020
Greenfield - (nee Kowalewski) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, March 21, 2020, age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of JoAnn and Diane Smolarek. Loving grandmother of Jakkquelynn Smolarek. Preceded in death by siblings Ray (MaryAnn) Kowalewski and MaryAnn (James) Mack. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Irene was always full of energy. Nothing made her happier than taking care of and spending time with her family and "granddogs." Public visitation and service to be held at a future date. Private interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020
