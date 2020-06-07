Irene Smolarek
Irene Smolarek

Greenfield - (nee Kowalewski) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, March 21, 2020, age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of JoAnn and Diane Smolarek. Loving grandmother of Jakkquelynn Smolarek. Preceded in death by siblings Ray (MaryAnn) Kowalewski and MaryAnn (James) Mack. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Irene was always full of energy. Nothing made her happier than taking care of and spending time with her family and "granddogs." Visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish (3100 W Parnell Ave.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Parish
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Parish
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
