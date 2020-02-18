Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame
13105 Watertown Plank Rd
Elm Grove, WI
Wake
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove
13105 Watertown Plank Rd
Elm Grove, WI
Sr. Irene Stanczyk SSND

Born to Eternal Life February 16, 2020, age 90. Survived by her nieces, Jan (Kurt) Kappler and Janine Consentino and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents John and Lucy. A Wake Service will be celebrated Monday, February 24, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Monday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
