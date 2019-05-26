|
Kocjan, Irene Worzala Irene Worzala Kocjan passed away on May 16, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on April 14, 1924, the beloved daughter of the late Joseph Worzala and Agnes Czajkowski and sister to the late Dolores Buth (William), the late Alfred Worzala and Joseph Worzala Jr. The loving wife of the late Joseph Kocjan for 62 years, she was the dear mother of four; Marian Krupicka (Larry), Dr. Jane Collis-Geers (Dr. Paul Norton), the late Joseph Kocjan, and Kristine Salera (Clem), fond grandmother of nine, Elizabeth Plas (David), Caroline Durkin (Bradley), Jeffrey Geers, Sarah Geers, Dr. Max Geers (Hayley), Marissa Griffin (Brendan), Nicole Salera, Alex Geers (Annikki), Annamarie Salera, and great-grandmother of eight. She grew up in St. Casimir Parish of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was a former parishioner of Holy Family Parish in Whitefish Bay and Lumen Christi Parish, Mequon. She was a resident of Oak Trace Independent Residence of Downers Grove, Illinois for the past five years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Peace Church in Darien, Illinois on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, Darien, IL - 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019