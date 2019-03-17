|
Dziadulewicz, Irine A. (Nee Kotnarowski) Entered into Eternal life on March 15, 2019 at the age of 92. Irine was born in Milwaukee to Robert (Boleslaw) Kotnarowski and Alice (Alexandra) Kotnarowski (nee Perkowski). Preceded in death by her husband Ted (Thaddeus) and her brother Edward (Ed) Kotnarowski (Michelle). Irine was the loving mother of Neil (Lynn) Dziadulewicz, Ted Jr. (Ruth Ann) Dziadulewicz, Jean (Mike) Kokott, James (Helen) Dziadulewicz and Karen (Roy Greenwood) Dziadulewicz. Cherished grandmother of nine and great grandmother of seven. Further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Irine graduated from Pulaski High School in 1944 and Milwaukee State Teachers College in 1948. She taught Biology and Algebra at Grant High School in Portland Oregon for two years, then returned home to Milwaukee to be close to her immigrant parents. Irine married the love of her life, Ted, on December 29, 1951 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Milwaukee and together they created a happy and loving home in which they raised their five children. After her husband Ted's passing in 1986, Irine finished out her career working for Marquette University Army ROTC until her retirement in 1991. Irine traveled extensively throughout the world including multiple trips to Europe and Asia; all documented in her many photo albums. In addition to her travels, Irine was a 20 year member of the choral group "Women of Note", an avid reader and lifelong learner. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 10 to 10:45 AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 West Beloit Rd., in Milwaukee, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM, and private interment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irine's name may be made to the Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa or a . Irine was a kind and sweet woman and will forever be missed in our hearts.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019