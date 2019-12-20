|
|
Iris B. Mecha
Milwaukee - (nee Fuentes) Found peace on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Frederick. Loving mother of Orlando (Maricella) Ortiz, Norida (Yussef) Izhiman, and the late Vivian Alday. Also loved by 5 step-daughters, many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Residence North for their compassionate care,
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, December 26 from 10 - 11:30 AM. Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019