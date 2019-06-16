Resources
Iris L. Krug

Iris L. Krug Notice
Krug, Iris L (Nee Boone) passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin and is survived by three children Alvin (Kathy) Krug, Kim (Gary) Gudex, and Carol (Paul) Fischer, her sister Natalie Carlsen and brother Doug (Martine) Boone. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren Bryan (Erin) Krug, Kevin (Amanda) Krug, Sarah (Justin) Towles, Tim (Katie) Gudex, Derek (Ada) Gudex, and Marcus Fischer. Iris was always an inspiration to her children, grandchildren and her 14 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Memorials are suggested to the . Private services are being held for the family.


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
