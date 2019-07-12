|
Racenis, Irma A. Irma was born February 15, 1921 in Jelgava Latvia to the late Alexanders Goerings and Milda (Renga) Goerings. She spent childhood summers on the Renga farm Bratini in the Dzukste region of central Latvia. As a young woman in Europe during World War II, Irma experienced firsthand many of the hardships that families faced as a result of the turmoil of war. However, she excelled in school mastering the English, German and Russian languages as well as her native Latvian, eventually working as a translator for the regional government office during the war. She escaped as the Soviets occupied Latvia as the war was drawing to a close with her mother and several other elderly ladies, who she shepherded across the Baltic Sea, Poland and Germany. After the war, she ended up in the Displaced Persons camp in Fishbach bei Nuremburg, Germany where she met and married Karlis V. Racenis on March 26, 1949. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1992. The First Congregational Church sponsored Irma and Karlis, as well as 60 other Latvian families from the DP camp to Ripon Wisconsin, which was documented in the book When a Woman Wills. Irma moved to the United States, became a Citizen and lived in Ripon for 36 years working at Admanco in billing and invoicing. She also became active in the First Congregational Church of Ripon. In her spare time, Irma enjoyed movies, reading, music and she especially loved to travel. Irma was very proud of her Latvian heritage and after retiring to Wauwatosa became active in the Latvian Church and the Latvian House of Milwaukee. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed creating traditional Latvian dishes and also had a fondness for a glass of Cognac on special occasions. Survivors include her son Karlis (Patricia) and daughter Inese (Richard) Christman. Funeral Services will be held Saturday July 13 at 10:00 AM in the Little Chapel of the Flowers at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI, the Most Reverend Archbishop Lauma Zusevic presiding. Friends may call from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Saturday July 13 at the Chapel. Burial will be in Wisconsin Memorial Park after the service. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2019