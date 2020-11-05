1/
Irma L. Loeffler
Irma L. Loeffler

(nee Wiegel) Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her husband Alvin, as well as twelve siblings. Beloved mother of Bonnie (Ray) McMahon, Lorraine (Brian) Sorrick, Karen Loeffler, Jean (Bill) Drilias, Nancy Loeffler and Mary (Tom) Ballinger. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Irma attended Madison College where she met Alvin, her future husband of 69 years. Her life was filled with raising her six daughters, supporting her husband and volunteering extensively in her community and church since "there was always something to help with." Some of her volunteer activities included serving as school librarian and softball coach, 20+ years as a lector at St. Mary's/Divine Mercy, organizing and working on many fundraising projects with Divine Mercy parish, American Cancer Society, Xaverian Fathers and more. She was a very active member of Christian Women and Women's Club of South Milwaukee (President 1978-80 and 4th District Secretary). Irma also served as a precinct election clerk for many years. Irma loved to read, play bridge, garden, and was an avid walker to the end.

The family wishes to thank Amada Senior Care and Aurora Hospice for their kind support. Visitation will be Saturday November 7 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave South Milwaukee) from 9-11am with Mass to follow at 11am; interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please support Divine Mercy Parish.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
