Irma Montgomery
Born into Eternal Life of September 16, 2020, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Beloved Mom of Bruce (Kaye) Montgomery and Lynne (Gordy) Zyhowski; and preceded in death by her children Gail (Richard) Kurz and Scott Montgomery. Loving Gma of Tara (Ryan), Marissa (Derek), Joel, and Megan. Also loved by family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, from 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. Burial at Highland on Saturday. Please meet at the office at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Heart Association
or Greenfield Park Lutheran Church.