Irma Montgomery
Irma Montgomery

Born into Eternal Life of September 16, 2020, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Beloved Mom of Bruce (Kaye) Montgomery and Lynne (Gordy) Zyhowski; and preceded in death by her children Gail (Richard) Kurz and Scott Montgomery. Loving Gma of Tara (Ryan), Marissa (Derek), Joel, and Megan. Also loved by family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, from 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. Burial at Highland on Saturday. Please meet at the office at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Heart Association or Greenfield Park Lutheran Church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
OCT
2
Service
07:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
OCT
3
Burial
10:00 AM
Highland
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
