Sr. Irma Steffen, SSSF
Milwaukee - (Formerly Sr. Luciana) November 21, 2020. Age 92 years. Survived by the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 73 years, her sister Denelda Potts of Crofton, NE, and many nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis
. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.