Irven Ladish
Passed away Feb. 18, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Tamara Rybkina-Ladish (nee Shargaeva). Dear brother of Joan (the late Clifford) Keller. Loving uncle of Daniel (Veronika) Keller, Richard (Yelena) Keller, Michael Keller and Marla (Thomas) Czechowski. Further survived by Virginia Little, Werner Benjamin, Al Cohl, other dear friends and loving relatives.
A graveside service will be held on Feb. 20th, (TODAY) at 11:00 AM at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020