Rev. Irvin Mitchell
Rev. Irvin Mitchell

Milwaukee - Rev. Irvin Mitchell passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2020, at age 70 after a 17 year battle with cancer. Rev. Mitchell faithfully served on the ministerial staff of Bethel C.M.E. Church and was the cherished husband of Kaye (nee Haywood) Mitchell. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. Visitation Friday, Oct 30th, 4-7 pm (family hour 6 pm - 7 pm) in the South Chapel of Paradise Memorial Funeral Home, 7625 W. Appleton Ave. Viewing Saturday, Oct. 31, 12:30-1:30 pm and funeral at 1:30 pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Paradise Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
31
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
OCT
31
Funeral
01:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
