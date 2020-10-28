Rev. Irvin MitchellMilwaukee - Rev. Irvin Mitchell passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2020, at age 70 after a 17 year battle with cancer. Rev. Mitchell faithfully served on the ministerial staff of Bethel C.M.E. Church and was the cherished husband of Kaye (nee Haywood) Mitchell. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. Visitation Friday, Oct 30th, 4-7 pm (family hour 6 pm - 7 pm) in the South Chapel of Paradise Memorial Funeral Home, 7625 W. Appleton Ave. Viewing Saturday, Oct. 31, 12:30-1:30 pm and funeral at 1:30 pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr.