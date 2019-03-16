|
Dietscher, Irving R. Irving R. Dietscher, age 95 of Waukesha, WI passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side. Irv was born on November 28, 1923 in Waukesha to Irving and Frieda (Christoffel) Dietscher. He married the love of his life Ila B. Stueck on August 31, 1946 in Appleton, WI. Irving was a 60+year active Masonic Member, serving the Waukesha Masonic Lodge #37, Grand Lodge of Wisconsin, York Rite, Red Cross of Constantine, Ancient Arabic Order, Nobles of the Mystic Shrine and the Royal Order of the Jesters. Ensign Irv was also a decorated officer of WWII in the Merchant Marines who promoted patriotism as his life long passion. Irv founded Dietscher Roofing in 1947 and passed it down to his son Dennis in 1989. Irv is survived by his loving wife of 72+ years, Ila of Waukesha; his children, Raymond Dietscher of Austin, TX, Dennis (Diane) Dietscher of Hales Corners, Meri (Michael) Majeskie of North Prairie; daughter-in-law, Eileen Pennington of TX; his grandchildren, Alex and Ami Majeskie, Ashley (Jason) Koehlert, Jonathan Stevens, Charmaine (Linford) Cox and Cynthia (JJ) Flores; his 4 great-grandchildren, Seth, Collin, Kaleb and Jocelyn; other relatives and many friends. Preceding Irv are his parents; a brother, David (Lois) Dietscher and a sister, Geraldine (Donald) Hart. A Memorial Services for Irv will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00PM at Thelen Funeral Services, W309S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie, WI (NW corner of Hwy's 83 and 59) with Masonic and military honors to follow. A memorial gathering will be from 2:00PM until the time of services at the Funeral Home. The family asks that memorial contributions be sent in Irv's name to: Disabled American Veterans-Waukesha County Chapter #5, 1984 Rambling Rose Road, Waukesha, WI 53186. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family. For those seeking more information or to sign the on-line guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com or call 262-392-4251.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019