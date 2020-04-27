Services
Isabel J. Jeske

Isabel J. Jeske

Chicago - (nee Szwalkiewicz) Formerly of Milwaukee, Born to eternal life April 26, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry L. Jeske. Loving mother of Robert Henry (Carol) Jeske, and Jan Marie (Tom Figler) Jeske. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Matthew, Kristi, Adam, Jacob, and Luke. Great-grandmother of Alexis, Evan, Quinn, Kayna Isabel, Max, and Lucy. Dear sister of Elaine Ackerman. Proceeded in death by her other siblings; George, Alexander, Walter, Joseph, Cecelia, and Emily. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
