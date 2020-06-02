Isabel Kuhn
Passed away on June 1, 2020 at age 95 and was reunited with her late husband John B. Kuhn. Beloved mother of Delores (Jerry) Doubek and Arleen (the late Charles) Mitzel. She was loved by 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by 3 siblings, a sister-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Private Mass to be held. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.