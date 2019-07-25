|
Jacobs, Isaiah D. Age 30 yrs. July 21, 2019. Beloved father of Jacobi Jacobs, Elijah Jacobs and Caleb Jacobs. Loving son of Elton and Carol Jacobs. Brother of Trelleman Jones, Germaine (LaTonya)Jacobs, Miron (Camille) Jacobs and Elton S. Jacobs. Also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. There will be a Candle Light Vigil on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7PM at 91st and Goodhope Road. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11AM at Garden Homes Lutheran Church 2450 W. Roosevelt Dr. Visitation Saturday 9:30AM at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2019