Isidro "Isy" J. Villa
Waukesha - Found peace in the arms of his wife Rosie on April 28, 2020 at age 88. He was born in Eagle Pass, TX on Sept. 4, 1931 the son of Isidro and Celia (nee Hernandez) Villa Sr. Isy had a passion for education and was a longtime educator and administrator for Milwaukee Public Schools. He was proud to be the first Hispanic principal at Kosciuszko Middle School. Isy was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing tennis. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 30 years, Rose Marie "Rosie" (nee Franckowiak); daughters, Brenda Villa and Sara (Mark) Giard; mother of his daughters, Sandra Villa; five grandchildren Madeline, Mitchell, Meredith, Gonzalo and Rodrigo; siblings, Celia, Santiago, Evelyn (Pat) Hayden and Roger; brother-in-law John (Roseann) Franckowiak; sister-in-law Margie (Ron) Hanson; numerous, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his son Marc Villa, sister Carmen Jones and brother Jose Villa. A private funeral Mass will be at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020