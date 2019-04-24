|
Maranan, MD, Isidro "Sid" Encircled by his family on this glorious Easter Sunday, 4/21/19, Sid reunited with the love of his life, Betty. Together, they cast their lines in new waters. The 6th of 7 children of Mariano and Asuncion Maranan, Sid was born on May 16, 1930 in Manila, Philippines. From his contagious laughter when telling a joke, or boundless generosity and gentle spirit, one would not suspect the early realities of war and poverty he faced with his family during WWII. With the support of his parents and siblings, Sid graduated from the University of Santo Tomas School of Medicine in 1956. His dream to come to America was realized in an internship at St. Michael Hospital. He fell in love on a blind date with a young teacher, Betty Korsi, marrying her on February 27, 1960, and raising three children Paul, Bob and Margie. They cherished and cheered their eight grandchildren. An anesthesiologist at St. Michael's Hospital for 26 years, Sid's skilled and compassionate care earned respect of his patients, their families, and his colleagues. Sid and Betty instilled a love for fishing and nature in their children and grandchildren, whether in a boat on Long Lake or strolling the beach in Siesta Key, FL. Most of all, he loved gliding on the dance floor with Betty to their favorite song, "Fascination." Challenged with Parkinson's Disease, Sid called on his faith in the later years of his life. Sid and Betty lived the meaning of love, support and caring "in sickness and in health." Survived by his loving children: Paul (JoAnn), Bob (Christy), and Margie (John); 8 grandchildren: Michael, Joseph, Ellie, Margot, Sid, Grace, Will, and Maya; his brothers, Rodrigo (Ester) and Diosdado (Lourdes) and many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty, on 2/17/19, dear father, Mariano Maranan, mother Asuncion, brothers, Joventino (Angles), Seraphim (Fe), Honesto (Crispina) and sister, Nene. Please celebrate Sid's life with us on Monday, April 29, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 am until the 11:30 Mass at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 734 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation: https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019