|
|
Isla Richter
Waukesha - (nee Huennekens) 89, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at Heritage Court in Pewaukee. She was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 24, 1930 to Arthur and Melva (nee West) Huennekens. Survived by her husband Al, and their six children, Michael (Elizabeth) Richter, Nancy Richter, Jeffrey (Rosalie) Richter, Susan (David) Richter-O'Connell, Lisa (Ross) Easton, and Craig (Barb) Richter, 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her sister, Carole (Robert) Fabry, brother, Greg (Margaret) Huennekens, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers Jerome and Ronald. Visitation will be held on Fri., Jan. 10, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 State Road 59 Waukesha, WI 53189 from 12:30 PM until the funeral Mass begins at 2:30 PM all at the church. Memorials to Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County, 2020 Springdale Road Waukesha, WI 53186.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020