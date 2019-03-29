Services
WESTGOR FUNERAL HOME
205 W DOTY AVE
Neenah, WI 54956-2549
(920) 722-7151
For more information about
Ismail Yazicioglu
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Forest Home Chapel
2405 W Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Forest Home Chapel
2405 W Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ismail Yazicioglu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ismail Yekta Yazicioglu

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ismail Yekta Yazicioglu Notice
Yazicioglu, Ismail Yekta Ismail "Yekta" Yazicioglu, age 74, of Neenah, WI, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, and originally from Istanbul, Turkey, passed away on March 26, 2019. He was born on January 21, 1945 in Ankara, Turkey. Yekta graduated university in Istanbul before moving to London, where he met his future wife, Catherine Locke, in 1973. In a world without email, cell phones or texting, he convinced Cathy to marry him and move to Istanbul. He eventually sold his businesses in Istanbul and they settled in Grand Rapids before moving to Milwaukee. Yekta was a father, a head injury survivor, an accountant, a grade-school volunteer, a voracious reader and learner, and a lover of soccer, live sports, and the outdoors. He is lovingly survived by his immediate family, Robert Yazicioglu of Chicago, IL; Stephen (Dr. Sonya) Yazicioglu of New York, NY; Catherine Locke of Neenah, WI; his mother, Mediha Yazicioglu, and two siblings, Dr. Ahmet (Meral) Yazicioglu and Gunseli Yazicioglu of Istanbul, Turkey, as well his loving nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Hon. Mehmet Hulusi Yazicioglu. A memorial services will be held 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Forest Home Chapel, 2405 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215. Visitation will be held at the Forest Home Chapel from 1:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yekta Yazicioglu Memorial Fund for the Neenah Public Library via PlumFund [https://www.plumfund.com/memorial-fund/yekta].
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.