Davenport, Isobel "Rusty" Wagner Isobel "Rusty" Wagner Davenport (Nee Gillis) age 96 passed away on March 30, 2019. She was the youngest and last surviving child of David and Katie Gillis, of Red Springs, North Carolina, who both predeceased her. Rusty was the wife of the late Roy Wagner and beloved mother of Roy Jr. (Ginny) and Donald (Mary Ann). She was Grandmother to Krista Wagner McNamara (David), Meggie Wagner Owsiak (Michael), Ross Wagner, Davis Wagner, Rachel Wagner, Alex Wagner, plus her great-grandchildren Sloane Isobel McNamara and Owen Harvey Owsiak. After the death of her first husband in 1996, she was married to the late Lt. Col. Grady Davenport (Ret.) for 17 years who died in 2015. After attending college at Western Carolina Teachers College and serving as cryptographer at Fort Bragg in WW II, she took a train to Chicago to seek her fortune. Here she met Roy Wagner, a dapper salesman who was from New Jersey. They married in 1952 and then moved to Milwaukee where they settled down. In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin she raised her two boys - who roamed the wilds of the Menomonee River Parkway. Rusty loved her garden club, making hats, bowling league, playing bridge and learning golf. She also worked for Sentry Insurance. Rusty and Roy moved to Florida after retirement where she clearly was the social butterfly of their golf community. Then she took on the challenges of being an Alzheimer caretaker for her husband Roy before he died in 1996. Not properly fitting the role of a widow, she was swept off her feet by Grady, a retired fighter pilot. They traveled the world and embraced their grandchildren, as they danced through their 80's into their 90's. Moving back to Milwaukee in 2014 meant more time with family. A celebration of Rusty's life is set for June 1, 2019 at 10:30 at the Whitefish Bay United Methodist Church, 819 E Silver Spring Dr. A reception will follow at the Town Club, 7950 N Santa Monica Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The - Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 26, 2019