Iva J. Olson (Grass)

Montello - (Nee Parr)

Born to Eternal Life on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mom of the late Judy (Jim) Prinz, William (Joan) Grass, Mary (the late Bob) Krueger, Michael Grass, the late Mark James Grass, Kenneth (Lynda) Olson, Denise (Mark) Jenich, Cynthia Olson and the late Jeff Olson. Proud grandma of 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family burial Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, New Berlin, WI. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 27, 2020.
