Ivan Jugovic
West Allis - Ivan Jugovic was born to Ivan and Jozefina (Gruber) Jugovic in Osijek, Croatia on May 16, 1925 until he passed peacefully on November 22, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the loving husband to Josefine (Brulich) Jugovic for 62 years. He was Dad to Helen Uhan (Gordy) and Mary (Frescura) Lucas (nee Jugovic) and an adoring Opa to Nickolas Uhan (Michelle); Kelly Uhan; Christyl Uhan; Karina Frescura and Sanya Frescura. He was Great-grandfather to Ivan Uhan, Stephen Uhan, and Sydney Uhan. He was also Ujo to Jasna Pavosevic (Tomislav) and her children Mislav, Davor, Domagoj and Vlatka Pavosevic in Požega, Croatia. He is also survived by extended family in Austria, Germany and Australia. He is preceded in death by his wife Josefine (Brulich) Jugovic, parents Ivan and Jozefina (Gruber) Jugovic, sister Maja (Jugovic) Fajl, brother-in-law Mirko Karacic, sister-in-law Lisl Gregoritsch and brother-in-law Hans Gregoritsch.
Ivan survived the Bleiburg reparations at the end of WWII. He met his wife of 62 years, Josefine Brulich, when he fled to Klagenfurt, Austria from Croatia. They married on June 2, 1956 and shortly afterwards, they brought their family to the United States where they settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ivan was passionate and proud of his Croatian heritage. He was a devoted member of the Croatian Eagles Soccer Club, first as a player, then as a coach to numerous generations of players. Ivan donated his time to manicure the soccer fields until he was at least 90. He was an icon at the Croatian Park. In addition to the Croatian Eagles, Ivan coached the Franklin High School soccer team. He also enjoyed tennis and played regularly with his friends. Ivan has been inducted into the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame in 1991 for his iconic years on the field. He worked most of his life at American Industrial/Steiner Corporation until he retired in 1987.
Most importantly, Ivan had a kind soul and an even bigger heart. He was eager to help anyone and did so with the empathy and compassion every human deserves. He will be remembered as the soft spoken, blue eyed, generous man, Dad, Opa, Great Grandfather, and Ujo with the most infectious smile. He will live on through all the people's lives he has changed in his 94 years of life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 719 N. 49th St. Visitation Friday at Sacred Heart at 10:00am until Mass. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019