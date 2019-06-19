|
Jakircevic, Ivan "#4 Brutus" S. Passed away June 14, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Beloved dad of Ivan (Tracey) and Paul Jakircevic. Loving grandpa of Mikayla Rose Jakircevic. Dear brother of Mirko and Djuro (Laurie) Jakircevic. Preceded in death by his parents Duro and Anica Jakircevic. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends here and in his homeland of Croatia. Ivan was a retiree of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and a beloved fixture at Croatia Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells. Visitation Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 10:00 am until time of Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019