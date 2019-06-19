Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Jakircevic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan S. "#4 Brutus" Jakircevic

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ivan S. "#4 Brutus" Jakircevic Notice
Jakircevic, Ivan "#4 Brutus" S. Passed away June 14, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Beloved dad of Ivan (Tracey) and Paul Jakircevic. Loving grandpa of Mikayla Rose Jakircevic. Dear brother of Mirko and Djuro (Laurie) Jakircevic. Preceded in death by his parents Duro and Anica Jakircevic. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends here and in his homeland of Croatia. Ivan was a retiree of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and a beloved fixture at Croatia Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells. Visitation Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 10:00 am until time of Mass.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline