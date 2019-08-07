|
|
Modic, Ivanka (Nee Seskar) Born in Tomiselj, Slovenija. Passed to Eternal Life Monday, August 5, 2019, age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Jakob Sr. Loving mama of Ivanka (Stane) Markun, Milka Modic, Marta (Janez) Mejac, Marijana (Peter) Jakopec, Elizabeta Modic, Barbara Stupek, Jakob Modic Jr. Further survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019