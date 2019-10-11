Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
View Map
Ivars Miezitis Notice
Ivars Miezitis

Of West Allis, WI passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Rota V. (nee Reters). Dear brother of Velga (Juris) Turlais. Proud uncle of Paul (Michelle) Turlais, John (Nicole) Turlais and Janet (Derek) Johnston. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. from 10-11AM with a Memorial Service at 11AM. Interment to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
