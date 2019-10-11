|
|
Ivars Miezitis
Of West Allis, WI passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Rota V. (nee Reters). Dear brother of Velga (Juris) Turlais. Proud uncle of Paul (Michelle) Turlais, John (Nicole) Turlais and Janet (Derek) Johnston. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. from 10-11AM with a Memorial Service at 11AM. Interment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019