Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Ivory "Ricky" Davis

Ivory "Ricky" Davis
Davis, Ivory "Ricky" Age 78 yrs. May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Celestine (Nee Staples) Davis. Loving father of Robin(Charles) Whitten and Stephanie Davis. Brother of Marguerite Davis of St. Louis, MO. Grandfather of Tamika (Timothy)Humphries, Alana(Lacy) Smith, Isiah Davis, Chante "Baby Girl" Whitten, Dontae Davis and Cody Davis. Great-Grandmother of Janae Whitten and Marie Humphries. Mr. Davis retired from Milwaukee County Transit System. He is also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11AM. Visitation Saturday 10AM until time of services at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
