Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Waukesha, WI 53188
Izolde Holzman


1940 - 2019
Izolde Holzman Notice
Holzman, Izolde (Nee Timrots) Age 79, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard. Beloved mother of Brian (Missy), Sandra (Brian) Holzhauer and Steven (Shelley). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 3 PM until the time of the memorial service at 5 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha (Hwy J&JJ, 4 blocks South of I-94). In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Milwaukee Latvian Ev. Lutheran Holy Trinity Church. For complete notice visit funeral home website or text 1850671 to 414-301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
