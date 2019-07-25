Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J. Beverly Notice
Christenson, Beverly J. (Nee Kondor) Beverly J. Christenson, 80, of Waterford, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at East Troy Manor. She was born in Bay View and attended Bay View High School. She was married to Don "Chris" Christenson in August of 1957. Beverly worked as a waitress for The Rafters restaurant in Oak Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society of your choice. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Schuette - Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.daniels familyfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2019
