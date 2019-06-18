Services
Jovonovich, Michael J. Age 72, died Sun., June 16, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, on Oct. 6, 1946, to George and Gladys (nee Thompson) Jovonovich. Survived by his children Michelle (Charles) Griffith and George (Michelle Babcock-Jovonovich) Jovonovich, grandchildren Jordan Jovonovich, Charlie and Brianna Griffith. Further survived by his brother Jovon (Genie) Jovonovich, sister-in-law Kathy (Patrick) Pride, other relatives and friends. Preceded by his wife Nancy (nee Ludke) Jovonovich. Visitation Thu., June 20 from 4-7PM at the funeral home. Funeral service 7PM. Burial with full military honors on Fri., June 21 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 9AM (please meet at the cemetery).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2019
