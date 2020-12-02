J. Michael "Mike" BordenJoined his beloved Susie in Heaven on November 26th. He was born December 21st, 1936 to John C. and Dorothy Borden. Devoted Husband for 61 years to the late Susan (Eisenmann) Borden. Beloved Father of Kelley Gray (the late Bill Gray), John C. 11 (Lori) and James Michael Jr. (Jim). Precious and adored Papa to Catherine Borden Gray Weisman (Kyle), late Caroline Borden Gray Hickey, Robert (Kelly) Borden, Michael S. Borden, (Special Lady Bethany), and Jason (Traci) Lukert. Mike so enjoyed his Great Grandchildren, James Weisman, John (Jack) Weisman, Catherine Weisman, Brooke Borden, and Wesley Lukert. Mike was loved by his wonderful sister Judith (James) Hellmich and older brother John (Jack) Borden. Further survived by Nieces, Nephews and many many dear friends.Mike met Susie in Junior Achievement when she was 12 and he was 14 years old. They shared 61 years of marriage. He taught her at age 16, how to drive in the St. Mary's Elm Grove church parking lot. They eloped and were married October 17, 1958.Mike became a consummate entrepreneur at a very young age. He had 'business cards' at age 7 for gun cleaning of all things! Mike also lived his other love and devotion completely and that is The Lord Jesus. He attended St. Mary's Elm Grove, Marquette University High School, Regis College and Marquette University. He attended Mass every day that was possible even in the many foreign countries he conducted business in and visited. He traveled so often that, when he went out for his early morning walk, he would put a match book with the hotel's name on it in his pocket in case he got lost and needed to tell a cabbie where to return him to.Mike started his career as a Stock Broker with Prudential Bache. After 25 years as a broker he began his successful entrepreneurial career by purchasing in 1978, with his partners, the partition company, Hufcor, Inc. in Janesville, WI which at the time was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The success of Hufcor was greatly evident in the many countries that Hufcor manufactured their products in. Twice a year Mike would fly around the world stopping first in Los Angeles, then New Zealand, Finland, Germany, Beijing, Macao, Hong Kong, and Singapore. He was at the helm working often seven days a week until age 80 in 2017, when he finally sold the very successful manufacturing firm.One of Mike's passions was taking a company in bankruptcy and managing it to become a successful company. He received several Turnaround Entrepreneur Awards as a result of his work and business acumen.As a very Christian man, Mike made a deal with St. Anthony, patron of Children, that if he was successful he would share half of his resources with him. As a result the St. Anthony of Padua Foundation was formed. Four times a year, Mike and Susie would meet with priests from Indiana in charge of bringing all the requests for money from around the world. They would select which requests were to be awarded funds. Understandably, most of the money went to support schools, build wells, buy transportation, etc. to benefit children in Africa. Mike received a global Humanitarian award, presented to him at the Basilica of St. Anthony in Padua Italy in 2008.That was just one of the many charities Mike and Susie contributed to. They loved going, once a year to a remote island of great beauty to a resort named Coco Point on the island of Barbuda. There was no airport, hospital, shops, no paved roads, and animals roamed freely. The Anglican Church which Mike and Susie attended had no running water (all water was collected in a cistern), no windows, and just a few hanging light bulbs. Mike purchased chandeliers for the church and participated with other Coco Point Guests and purchased windows for the church as well. I remember well the chickens and goats running through church.Mike had so many interests most of which he shared generously with his family. Whether it was a Dude Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, Fishing in Canada at Scott Lake Lodge, visiting the Castles in Ireland, Scotland and the monuments in Rome, Walking the beach in Barbuda, or hunting and fishing on his land in beloved Northern Wisconsin; Mike always had his family with him.He bestowed upon us all the importance of Family, God and Charity. Giving to others less fortunate. He exemplified the type of rare human being that lived what he spoke. His kindness, interest and thoughtfulness in all who he met belied his true stature. His eternal wisdom, love, advice, and constant comfort will be greatly missed by us all. As my brother John said, "He always had life and us at the 5,000 foot view." No problem was ever too great. He moved Mountains for us.Mike and Sue 'retired' to their homes on Jupiter Island, Florida where they loved the beach and Indian Wells, CA where they enjoyed their shared love of the mountains and of course Winter, WI at the family Cabin and Mike's next door Cabin Restaurant.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10, 2020 3-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. MARY'S VISITATION CATHOLIC PARISH, 1260 Church Street, Elm Grove, WI 53122 on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1030AM. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in Mike's Memory can be made to The Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233.