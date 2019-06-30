|
Ronan, J. Patrick "PAT" Of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin passed into Eternal Life Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 79 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Ronan and Shirley Ronan Pelishek and his brother, Michael. Patrick is survived by his wife, M. Kathleen "Kathy", his children, Jeannie Burke and Brian (Becky) Ronan, his grandchildren, Jimmy, Allyson and Catherine Burke, and his sisters, Janann (Joseph) Treuden and Cathy (the late Robert) Szmanda. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Patrick was born March 1, 1940 in Lancaster, WI and attended Fennimore High School. He continued his education at Marquette University and then the University Of Wisconsin Law School. He met Kathy and married her in 1967 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage together. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM AT SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME-MEQUON. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00AM, with a eulogy to begin at 10:45AM AT ST. MONICA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, WI. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 9400 W. Donges Bay Road, Mequon, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 30 to July 3, 2019