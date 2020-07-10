1/1
J. Scott Kestly
1943 - 2020
J. Scott Kestly

Hartland - J. Scott Kestly, 77, passed away peacefully and entered eternal life in heaven on July 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Scott was born on February 1, 1943 to the late George and Myra (Goldenstedt) Kestly. He was a graduate of Washington High School in Milwaukee and attended Carroll College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee earning a bachelor's degree in Accounting.

Beloved husband of Diana (Kozlowski) of 55 years, Diana survives along with their four children. Loving father of Shelly (Tom) Stoll, Chrissy Kestly, Jamie (Andrea) Kestly and Marc (Allie) Kestly. Proud papa of Connor, Paige, Tommy, Ben, Bandon, Mickey and Rudy. Beloved brother of Pat (Hoyle) Green and brother-in-law of Deirdre Kozlowski. Scott is survived by many other relatives and friends.

Scott was a loving and devoted husband and an incredible father. He was a successful business owner and heavily involved in the community and church. His hobbies included golfing, tennis, coaching, attending grandchildren's sporting events, involvement in the church, volunteering and spending time with his wife and family.

Random acts of kindness and generosity defined Scott's life. Today we ask you to brighten someone else's day. Lend someone that needs it a helping hand. Give a stranger a compliment. Pay it forward. This would be a great way to honor Scott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation or Thirst Church, PO Box 6, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, thirst4jesus.com/give

A special thanks to the staff at Horizon Home Care (especially Monica, Josephine, Laura, Ayana, Robin, Kim and Quanita for their compassionate loving care), Angel's Grace Hospice, and Aurora Health Care Summit for all of their loving care and support of Scott.

A private celebration of life with immediate family will be held in Scott's honor.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
