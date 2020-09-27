1/
Jacalyn E. Mattingly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacalyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacalyn E. Mattingly

Appleton - (Nee Zechel) September 21, 2020, age 61. Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Janet Zechel, and former spouse James Mattingly. Loving mother of Jordan Mattingly, Janet Mattingly and Angelica Cook. Dear sister of Jill (Tom) Grenell. Jacalyn is further survived by her dear friend Gary Barger and beloved dog Frank.

Jacalyn was a talented musician. She had a big heart and deep faith. We take solace in knowing she is in Heaven.

See Harder Funeral Home website for complete obituary and service information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved