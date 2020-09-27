Jacalyn E. MattinglyAppleton - (Nee Zechel) September 21, 2020, age 61. Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Janet Zechel, and former spouse James Mattingly. Loving mother of Jordan Mattingly, Janet Mattingly and Angelica Cook. Dear sister of Jill (Tom) Grenell. Jacalyn is further survived by her dear friend Gary Barger and beloved dog Frank.Jacalyn was a talented musician. She had a big heart and deep faith. We take solace in knowing she is in Heaven.See Harder Funeral Home website for complete obituary and service information.