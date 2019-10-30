|
|
Jack A. Godden
I am writing with great sadness to tell you that my husband and love of my life, Jack, has passed into eternity….
He was born January 26, 1930, to parents Jack and Victoria Godden, Oswego, New York. His home was near Lake Ontario, fields, pastures and woodland where he spent many hours of his youth. At the age of 12, he began delivery of newspapers in upstate New York. At age 16, he was President of the Student Body of Oswego High School during his senior year and graduated at the age of 17. His eyesight disqualified him for attendance at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy. His next most desirable career was to become a Forester, and he gained admission to New York State College of Forestry at Syracuse University in 1947. He worked his way through college, serving four years in the dining hall.
In December, 1950, he received his draft notice, deferred until graduation in June, 1951, to begin his military service with Corps of Engineers. Jack was commissioned a Second Lieutenant on September 2, 1952, and married me on September 6, 1952, in New Hartford, New York to begin our military career at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. In February, 1953, he received orders for assignment in Korea with Military Intelligence. Our first daughter, Catherine, was born in Utica, New York while he served overseas. He received early release from the Army in November, 1953. He returned to Utica and began employment at Madigan and Hyland Engineers where he was responsible for constructing a section of the New York State Thruway. Barbara, our second daughter, was born shortly before our move to Tennessee with Jack's first assignment in 1954 with the U.S. Forest Service. Sons Mark, Daniel, and Scott were added to the family, and during these years job transfers required moves to Kentucky, West Virginia, New Hampshire, and the Eastern Region, headquartered in Milwaukee. Jack was later assigned to California, where he was in charge of forest fires, returning to Milwaukee in 1977 as Director of Fire and Aviation. He retired from federal service in 1987, after 34 years. We then began to travel, to the British Isles, Europe, and Hawaii, and we enjoyed many Elderhostel trips and maritime museums.
In September, 1987, Jack began volunteer service with the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society at the Milwaukee Public Library working as Curator for the Great Lakes Marine Collection, Chairman of Preservation and Use, Program committees and Maritime Days on Milwaukee Waterfront, 1990-1992. He retired in 2015 with 6,078 hours of service. He was a member in the St. Vincent de Paul Society from 1987-2004, delivering monthly and Holiday food collections for 12 years, refurbishing 200 baby cribs for distribution and making monthly visits to nursing homes. He assisted Habitat for Humanity in the restoration of five homes in Milwaukee, and through St. Eugene's Outreach Program, helped fund construction of a home in Guatemala. A retired Forester, he served the Village of Fox Point Tree Commission for 10 years and assisted in the computer inventory of village trees. As well as writing many articles in Forest Service Newsletters and Maritime publications, I am grateful that he wrote his autobiography for our family.
Thank you, Jack, for being you. All my love, Dottie
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Eugene Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Road, on Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Habitat for Humanity and St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019