Services
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
917 Mead Avenue
Sheboygan, WI
Resources
Jack A. Grade


1945 - 2019
Grade, Jack A. Jack A. Grade age 73 of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday evening July 9, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center. Born July 10, 1945 in Chicago to Harry & Elsa (Wegehaupt) Grade. He attended local schools and graduated from Lutheran High School in Milwaukee. On July 30, 1966 he was united in marriage to Patricia Paulowski in Milwaukee. Jack was a supervisor for many years for Butternut Bread Co. in Green Bay. He enjoyed collecting die cast cars, hunting, fishing and camping. Jack is survived by his children, James (Tammy) Grade, Scott Grade & Paul (Victoria) Grade; grandchildren, Samantha (Alec Lynch) Grade, Tyler Grade, & Riley Grade. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Patricia. Funeral services for Jack will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 917 Mead Avenue, Sheboygan. Rev James Schulz will officiate. Relatives and friends are welcome at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Milwaukee. A memorial fund has been established in his name. The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jack's arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2019
