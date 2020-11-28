1/1
Jack A. Love
Muskego - Jack passed peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday November 25th, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Doris of 68 years, children Kevin (Sue), Kathleen, and Todd (Laureen). He was a proud "Grandpa Jack" to Adam, Erik, Mairi, Nathan and Nicholas and to great grandchildren Serena, James, Gabriel, and Ethan. He is also survived by sisters Janice Davis, Juanita Gordon, and Judy (Dick) Quade.

After graduating from Nathan Hale High School, he was drafted and served 2 years as a corporal in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he completed a carpentry apprenticeship and became foreman for Kramer Construction, building many of Milwaukee's freeway bridges. He then went on to teach at Steuben Jr High and then 25 years at Milwaukee Tech HS. During this time, he headed up a program teaching his students carpentry while rehabbing City of Milwaukee homes. Upon retirement he helped build the Dennis Sullivan schooner at the Milwaukee Maritime Center.

Jack's volunteer activities included serving on the Board of Directors of Walkers Point Development Commission and West Allis YMCA. He also volunteered for over 40 years on the restoration of the Oriental Theater Organ. He started Masonary as a member and Master Counselor De Molay. He was one of the youngest Masters of the West Allis Masonic Lodge #291 and later became a Shriner serving on the Divan for 13 years. He was a member of the Tripoli Scottish Highlanders bagpipers for over 40 years and marched in many small-town parades in eastern Wisconsin. He was also a member of Tripoli Director's staff, Hillbillies and ElHaji

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Life and Masonic Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Shriners Hospitals for Children Scimitar Foundation or Tripoli Transportation Fund.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
