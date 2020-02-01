|
Jack Andresek
Found peace on January 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving husband of 38 years to Kathy. Loving Dad of Phillip (Sharon), Joan (Paul Marquardt), John, Jenny (Bob) Fetzer, and Brian Wartgow. Grandfather of Kayla, Brady, and Mason Fetzer. Further survived by his many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecilia, and his sister Joan.
Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines. He also served as a Law Enforcement Officer with the Wisconsin State Patrol and with the Village of Germantown.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman and a lover of black labs.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3pm until time of Memorial Service at 5:30pm.
In celebration of Jack's life, please wear something red to his service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020