Bong, Jack Entered God's loving arms on May 22, 2019 at age 67. Beloved husband of Diane. Proud father of Sabrina (Rob) Bartels. Dear brother of Tom, Dave (Eva), Roger (Lynn), Jean (Terry) Stearns and Larry (Karen). Also loved by many other relatives, friends, and co-workers. What mattered most to Jack was family, fatherhood, friendship and football. He excelled at them all. He was a kind, loving, generous man, who lived life with integrity, fierce loyalty and compassion for others. "Forever in our hearts. We love you so very, very much." Gathering at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, from 10-11:45AM. Memorial Service at Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
