Jack C. Loyda
Whitefish Bay - Born to eternal life October 18, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Survived by Diane Loyda, his loving wife of 61 years. Preceded in death by his beloved son Greg, parents Charles and Elsie, and sister Gladys. Devoted father of Jackie (Bob) Coenen, Peter (Diedre) Loyda and David (Cindy) Loyda. Father-in-law to Jenny Loyda. Proud papa of Brooke, Megan, Michael, Casey, Samantha, Jordan, Joshua, Jessica, Joseph, Jack, and Alex. Great Grandpa to Xavier and Gabriel.
Jack earned the respect and friendship of all he encountered. He devoted his life to taking care of his family and his greatest pleasure was to be in company of his family and grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, 4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay at 11:00 A.M. Private burial will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's name to Holy Family Parish or The Wisconsin Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029 would be greatly appreciated.
Please note in the current COVID environment, there will be limited seating available in the church. For those who would be more comfortable remaining at home, we plan on live streaming the Mass. To view the live stream, please go to www.feerickfuneralhome.com
on Friday morning and click on the link at the bottom of Jack's obituary.