1/1
Jack C. Loyda
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack C. Loyda

Whitefish Bay - Born to eternal life October 18, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Survived by Diane Loyda, his loving wife of 61 years. Preceded in death by his beloved son Greg, parents Charles and Elsie, and sister Gladys. Devoted father of Jackie (Bob) Coenen, Peter (Diedre) Loyda and David (Cindy) Loyda. Father-in-law to Jenny Loyda. Proud papa of Brooke, Megan, Michael, Casey, Samantha, Jordan, Joshua, Jessica, Joseph, Jack, and Alex. Great Grandpa to Xavier and Gabriel.

Jack earned the respect and friendship of all he encountered. He devoted his life to taking care of his family and his greatest pleasure was to be in company of his family and grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, 4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay at 11:00 A.M. Private burial will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's name to Holy Family Parish or The Wisconsin Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029 would be greatly appreciated.

Please note in the current COVID environment, there will be limited seating available in the church. For those who would be more comfortable remaining at home, we plan on live streaming the Mass. To view the live stream, please go to www.feerickfuneralhome.com on Friday morning and click on the link at the bottom of Jack's obituary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
Live streamed at www.feerickfuneralhome.com
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved