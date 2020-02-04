|
|
Jack Chmiel
Mequon - In the early hours of January 31st, Jack found the peace he has needed for so long. A kind, loving, private man he leaves behind his wife Ginny (Fetzer). His children Kaye (deceased), Christopher, Anne Hall (Stephen), and Matthew (Lauhona). Grandchildren Abey and Kiki Hall; Kaelyn and Laela Chmiel; and Dipanshi Ganguly-Chmiel. Further survived by sister-in-law Sue Arseneau (Jack), nieces and nephews, and many more relatives and friends.
Throughout his life, Jack served his community in numerous ways and quietly helped so many people. Private services were held.
"Regrets I have a few but then again too few to mention."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020