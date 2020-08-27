Jack D. KrystowiakMilwaukee - Passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving husband of Beverly Dankert. Dear father of Douglas (Donna) Krystowiak, Donna (Jeff) Figueroa, Diana (John) Wiedmeyer, Paula Krystowiak, Cary Krystowiak and Peggy (Carl) Hauski. Dear step-father of Sharlene (Jerry) Retzlaff, Debbie (Steve) Morgan, Paulette (Jim) Griffin, Terry (Dennis) Durik, Darlene (Jeff) Hall, Dyhanne (John) Neuens, Frank (Lisa) Dankert, Beverly (Jim) Brown, Ed (Sarah) Dankert, Ronald (Yarrow) Dankert. Beloved grandfather of 45 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Vivian (the late Larry) Kugi, Barbara (Jim) Wiske and Marlene (Jerry) Potrykus. Dear brother-in-law of Katie Olson and Genevieve Bell. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Memorial Services are pending at this time.