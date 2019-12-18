Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Mikkelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack F. Mikkelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack F. Mikkelson Notice
Jack F. Mikkelson

Mequon - December 17, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband for 65 years of Nancy. Dear father of John (Wendy), Jim (Gerilynn) and Bill (Judy). Adored grandfather of 7 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and 2 great-granddaughters.

Visitation Saturday December 21 from 9:30AM until time of funeral service at 11:30AM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Private family interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, WI 53012 appreciated.

Jack was a 3rd generation home builder, owning and operating Mikkelson Builders. He is succeeded by his sons in the business. He was a pioneer in providing office space in Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Luke's Hospital for their compassionate and extraordinary care of Jack.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline