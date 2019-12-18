|
Jack F. Mikkelson
Mequon - December 17, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband for 65 years of Nancy. Dear father of John (Wendy), Jim (Gerilynn) and Bill (Judy). Adored grandfather of 7 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and 2 great-granddaughters.
Visitation Saturday December 21 from 9:30AM until time of funeral service at 11:30AM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Private family interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, WI 53012 appreciated.
Jack was a 3rd generation home builder, owning and operating Mikkelson Builders. He is succeeded by his sons in the business. He was a pioneer in providing office space in Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Luke's Hospital for their compassionate and extraordinary care of Jack.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019